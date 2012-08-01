A Harley-Davidson motorcycle is seen at a dealership in Los Angeles, California, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files

Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG.N) reported a better-than-expected 29.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, but its shares slid 5 percent in early trading on concerns about weakening retail sales of its motorcycles.

Executives said on Wednesday they were taking a more guarded view on growth in the second half of the year, in the face of weaker demand in Europe.

"We're being cautious in our expectations for retail in the back half of the year, given the economic uncertainty in many markets," said Chief Executive Keith Wandell, on a conference call with analysts.

The Milwaukee-based manufacturer noted that unit sales fell 6.4 percent in Europe, the Middle East and Africa in the quarter, with continued softness in Southern Europe and the United Kingdom and slowing growth in northern Europe.

"We believe June growth in particular was below consensus expectations," said UBS analyst Robin Farley, noting that unseasonably warm weather in the first quarter had pulled sales forward out of the second quarter.

Harley said second-quarter earnings rose 29.7 percent to $247.3 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, compared with $190.6 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

Its profit came in 2 cents per share higher than analysts had forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 14.6 percent to $1.73 billion from $1.51 billion a year earlier.

The U.S. manufacturer said on Wednesday that its production rates would drop in the third and fourth quarter as it makes some changes in its York, Pennsylvania and Kansas City factories to make them more flexible.

The company held steady its full-year forecast, which called for a 5 percent to 7 percent increase in the number of motorcycles it ships to dealers, with gross margins of 34.75 percent to 35.75 percent. But it noted that it expects shipments to drop in the third quarter from prior-year levels as it changes some procedures at its York, Pennsylvania, factory.

Harley's rivals include Japan's Honda Motor Co (7267.T), Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T), Yamaha Motor Co (7272.T) and Italy's Ducati, which is owned by Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE).

Its shares fell $2.23 to $41 on the New York Stock Exchange.

