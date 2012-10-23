BRIEF-China Real Estate plans project JV worth 70 mln yuan with partner
* Says it plans to set up a project JV for real estate development with a Suzhou-based investment firm, and will invest 63 million yuan in it to hold 90 percent stake
NEW YORK Oct 23 Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson Inc reported lower quarterly earnings on Tuesday as it revamped the production system at its largest factory, but kept its full-year forecast for motorcycle shipments unchanged.
Net earnings fell to $134.0 million, or 59 cents per share, from $183.6 million, or 78 cents per share, a year ago.
Consolidated revenue fell to $1.25 billion.
Milwaukee-based Harley held steady its full-year forecast, which calls for a 5 percent to 7 percent increase in the number of motorcycles it ships to dealers, with gross margins of 34.75 percent to 35.75 percent.
* Says it plans to set up a project JV for real estate development with a Suzhou-based investment firm, and will invest 63 million yuan in it to hold 90 percent stake
DUBAI, June 5 Bahrain's GFH Financial Group has agreed to postpone talks to acquire Dubai-based Shuaa Capital due to both parties not reaching acquisition terms and not receiving initial regulatory approval yet, it said in a bourse statement.