By Meredith Davis
Oct 18 Shares in Harley-Davidson Inc,
jumped more than 9 percent on Tuesday as the market shrugged off
sluggish U.S. retail motorcycle sales.
Harley's shares touched a two-month high on the company's
plan to streamline its operations, reorganize and reduce its
workforce during the fourth quarter in a move that will cost the
company $20 million to $25 million.
Shares of Harley-Davidson were at $54.39 up 9.45 percent in
afternoon trade.
"The stock is up strongly today on Harley's plans to cut
back production. The company sees demand picking up next year, a
view we concur with," CFRA Research equity analyst Efraim Levy
said in a note.
The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company said it also plans to
slow production in an effort to work through high inventory
levels.
The company's new engine models also ignited some demand in
September stoking hopes sales could pick up in the coming
quarters.
"While the launch of the Milwaukee Eight engines stimulated
demand ... its success remains tempered by the still-competitive
motorcycle industry environment," Morningstar analyst Jaime Katz
said in a note.
U.S. motorcycle registrations fell about 5.6 percent to
279,013 for the nine months ended Sept. 30, according to
Motorcycle Industry Council data.
The company reported a lower quarterly profit on Tuesday, a
lower net income and weaker earnings per share, all of which was
expected due to weak sales in the United States, the company's
largest market.
Harley-Davidson's retail motorcycle sales fell 7.1 percent
in the United States during the third quarter. Weak U.S.
industry trends dragged on the company's total global retail
sales, which fell 4.5 percent.
Arun Kumar, an AlixPartners consultant, said many Americans
are putting disposable income toward automobiles, rather than
motorcycles.
"The U.S. consumer is electing to upgrade to a luxury
vehicle," Kumar said.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Joseph Spak noted some market
enthusiasm regarding Harley's 2017 motorcycle lineup and
positive September sales, but wondered if it would carry on into
the spring.
"Question is can they hold on into and convert in the
meaningful riding season," Spak said in a research note on
Tuesday.
The company said its net income was $114.1 million in the
second quarter, down from $140.3 million in the previous year.
Earnings per share decreased to 64 cents from 69 cents a
year ago, in line with expectations. Revenue was $1.27 billion,
down from $1.32 billion but beating forecasts for $1.09 billion.
The motorcycle manufacturer cited continued slowed U.S.
motorcycle industry growth as the main factor for weaker retail
sales. Harley-Davidson did not give details on its
reorganization plans nor initially say how many jobs may be
impacted.
"The restructuring plan will occur between now and the end
of the year, but not with temp workers going first," spokeswoman
Maripat Blankenheim said in e-mailed statement.
(Reporting By Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by Bill Trott
and Alan Crosby)