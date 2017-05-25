BANGKOK May 25 Motorcycle
maker Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG.N) said on Thursday it will build
a plant in Thailand, a major Asian automotive hub, to serve the
growing Southeast Asian market, a move criticised by a U.S.
labour union.
The company did not give a figure for the planned investment
in Thailand's Rayong province, southeast of Bangkok.
Katie Whitmore, Harley-Davidson public relations manager,
said the company had its best results in Asia-Pacific in 2016,
though she gave no numbers.
The Thailand facility "will allow us to be more responsive
and competitive in the ASEAN region and China," Harley-Davidson
public relations manager Katie Whitmore said.
"Increased access and affordability for our customers in the
region is key to growth for the company in total," she said.
"There is no intent to reduce H-D U.S. manufacturing due to this
expansion."
The plant would let Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson avoid
Thailand's up to 60 percent tariff on imported motorcycles and
help it get tax breaks when exporting to Thailand's neighbors,
thanks to a trade arrangement among members of the Association
of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN).
Harley opened a plant in India in 2011. It also assembles
motorcycles at a plant in Brazil.
After the New York Times reported on Harley's planned Thai
investment, United Steelworkers (USW) International President
Leo W. Gerard on Tuesday said the decision was "a slap in the
face to the American worker and to hundreds of thousands of
Harley riders across the country."
USW represents members at Harley plants in two U.S. states
and 850,000 workers in North America.
Gerard also said that production outside the U.S. "puts in
jeopardy the success that has propelled Harley over the years."
Whitmore said motorcycles assembled in Thailand would have
the same "authentic look, sound and feel" as those manufactured
in the U.S.
Demand for Harley motorcycles in the U.S., the company's
biggest market, continues to be slow as its loyal baby boomer
demographic changes ages.
(Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Richard Borsuk)