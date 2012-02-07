* Q2 adj EPS $0.83 vs est $0.73
* Sales rose 18 pct to $1.13 bln vs est $1.05 bln
* Sales in China jumps 44 pct
FEB 7 Harman International Industries Inc
reported a better-than-expected second quarter as the
U.S. audio systems maker benefited from a rise in demand in
emerging markets, especially China.
The company, which owns brands like Harman Kardon, JBL, AKG
and Infinity, reported a net income of $59.3 million, or 82
cents a share, compared with $53.1 million, or 74 cents a share,
a year ago.
Excluding items, Harman -- co-founded by stereo magnate
Sidney Harman -- earned 83 cents a share.
Revenue in the second quarter rose 18 percent to $1.13
billion boosted by sales in China which rose 44 percent.
Analysts expected the company to post adjusted earnings of
73 cents a share on revenue of $1.05 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
As of last year, emerging markets contributed a little more
than 10 percent to total revenue, but the company said it
expects that to grow significantly by 2015.
Shares of the Stamford, Connecticut-based Harman closed at
$44.51 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.