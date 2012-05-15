BANGALORE May 15 Harman International Industries Inc, whose audio systems are standard features in BMWs and Ferraris, is now looking to expand beyond the luxury market and hopes to clinch deals with a number of car makers, including General Motors.

Mass market car makers are trying to gain an edge on rivals by offering ever more sophisticated infotainment systems that bundle everything from high-end stereos to navigation systems and voice-activated controls.

"GM is the largest car company in the world and we don't do a nything with them because we were too expensive," Harman Chief Executive Dinesh Paliwal told Reuters in the southern Indian city of Bangalore.

"The challenge is to keep driving costs down," he said on Monday.

Harman, known for high-end audio brands such as JBL, AKG and Infinity, does not expect its move to the mass market to squeeze margins as the company has shifted a big part of its operations to low-cost nations such as India and Mexico.

"I'm a margin guy. I don't do business if it doesn't create profit. I can get multi-billion dollar businesses tomorrow from GM, Ford and the Japanese, but it has to be profitable," Paliwal said.

Harman, co-founded by the late stereo magnate Sidney Harman, got a taste of the mid-segment car market last year after it plugged its audio systems into Toyota cars, generating double-digit margins for the company.

Last month, Harman signed more than $500 million in deals with China's Geely Motors and BAIC Motors and India's Tata Motors Ltd.

The company, which had previously said it was on track to achieve $1.5 billion in revenue from Brazil, Russia, India and China by 2015, expects much of its growth to come from India and China. The company expects total revenue of $4.2 billion to $4.4 billion this year.

The company has a large R&D center in Bangalore that develops audio products for automakers like BMW, Porsche, Daimler and Toyota.

Harman, which has Paul McCartney as its brand ambassador, also roped in Oscar-winning Indian composer A.R. Rahman to better handle the wide range of Indian musical styles. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)