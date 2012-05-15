BANGALORE May 15 Harman International
Industries Inc, whose audio systems are standard
features in BMWs and Ferraris, is now looking to expand beyond
the luxury market and hopes to clinch deals with a number of car
makers, including General Motors.
Mass market car makers are trying to gain an edge on rivals
by offering ever more sophisticated infotainment systems that
bundle everything from high-end stereos to navigation systems
and voice-activated controls.
"GM is the largest car company in the world and we don't do
a nything with them because we were too expensive," Harman Chief
Executive Dinesh Paliwal told Reuters in the southern Indian
city of Bangalore.
"The challenge is to keep driving costs down," he said on
Monday.
Harman, known for high-end audio brands such as JBL, AKG and
Infinity, does not expect its move to the mass market to squeeze
margins as the company has shifted a big part of its operations
to low-cost nations such as India and Mexico.
"I'm a margin guy. I don't do business if it doesn't create
profit. I can get multi-billion dollar businesses tomorrow from
GM, Ford and the Japanese, but it has to be profitable," Paliwal
said.
Harman, co-founded by the late stereo magnate Sidney Harman,
got a taste of the mid-segment car market last year after it
plugged its audio systems into Toyota cars, generating
double-digit margins for the company.
Last month, Harman signed more than $500 million in deals
with China's Geely Motors and BAIC Motors and India's Tata
Motors Ltd.
The company, which had previously said it was on track to
achieve $1.5 billion in revenue from Brazil, Russia, India and
China by 2015, expects much of its growth to come from India and
China. The company expects total revenue of $4.2 billion to $4.4
billion this year.
The company has a large R&D center in Bangalore that
develops audio products for automakers like BMW, Porsche,
Daimler and Toyota.
Harman, which has Paul McCartney as its brand ambassador,
also roped in Oscar-winning Indian composer A.R. Rahman to
better handle the wide range of Indian musical styles.
