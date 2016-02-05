Feb 5 An executive at Harman International
Industries Inc was arrested on Friday and accused by
U.S. prosecutors of trading on inside information about a
stronger-than-expected quarterly report.
Dennis Hamilton, a vice president of tax at Harman, was
charged in a criminal complaint filed in New Haven, Connecticut,
with securities fraud in connection with trades in the company's
stock that prosecutors said netted him over $130,000.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a related
civil lawsuit over the non-public information that the agency
said he learned at his job, which supplies car infotainment
systems.
"We allege that Hamilton traded on details known only to
company insiders and took advantage of the stock market's fair
and level playing field," said Sharon Binger, director of the
SEC's office in Philadelphia.
Hamilton, 45, was released on a $2 million bond into home
confinement with electronic monitoring after an appearance in
court. His court-appointed lawyer declined comment.
A spokeswoman for the company did not respond to a request
for comment.
According to the criminal complaint, on Oct. 18, 2013,
Hamilton received an email attaching a draft of Harman's
quarterly report, and subsequently on Oct. 24 received an email
with a draft earnings press release for the first fiscal year
quarter of 2014.
Prosecutors said he also participated with other executives
on an Oct. 28, 2013, conference call with its audit committee,
during which a draft resolution declaring a quarterly cash
dividend was discussed.
The day before Harman released its earnings, Hamilton bought
17,000 of shares of Harman, prosecutors said.
Authorities said the subsequent positive earnings
announcement sent Harman's stock price up more than 12 percent,
enabling Hamilton to earn $131,958 in illegal profits.
The case is U.S. v. Hamilton, U.S. District Court, District
of Connecticut, No. 16-mj-00021.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)