Oct 29 Harman International Industries Inc , the maker of JBL and Harman Kardon audio systems, reported a 14.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand from automakers and consumers.

Net income attributable to Harman rose to $87.1 million, or $1.20 per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, from $83 million, $1.18 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $1.63 billion from $1.43 billion. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)