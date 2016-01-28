Jan 28 Harman International Industries Inc , whose brands include JBL and Harman Kardon audio systems, reported a 11.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand from automakers.

Net income attributable to Harman fell to $113 million, or $1.55 per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31, from $116 million, $1.65 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $1.77 billion from $1.58 billion. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)