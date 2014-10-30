(Adds shares, forecast, details)

Oct 30 Audio product maker Harman International Industries Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit as strong U.S. auto sales drove up demand for car audio products.

Shares of Harman, which counts Volkswagen AG, BMW AG and Toyota Motor Corp among its major customers, rose 1.7 percent in light premarket trading.

U.S. auto sales in the third quarter were the best in eight years, rising 9 percent to 1.24 million vehicles in September, according to research firm Autodata.

Sales in Harman's Infotainment division rose 17 percent in the first quarter. The business accounts for more than half of the company's revenue and offers audio and video systems, route navigation and cloud-based services to drivers.

Harman, home to brands such as JBL, Mark Levinson and Harman Kardon, also reported a 27 percent rise in sales in its Lifestyle division, which offers audio and video products for cars and homes. The business contributes nearly a third of the company's revenue.

Harman also said it secured new car audio awards from Daimler, Porsche, Toyota and Subaru during the quarter.

Net income attributable to Harman rose to $83 million, or $1.18 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $46.5 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.31 per share, handily beating the average analyst estimate of $1.11, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 22 percent to $1.43 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion.

The company also confirmed its full-year 2015 forecast of a profit of $5.25 per share on sales of $6 billion. Analysts on average expected a profit of $5.16 per share on revenue of $5.92 billion.

Harman said its board had authorized a three-year, $500 million share buyback program.

The company also named Sandra Rowland chief financial officer. Rowland, a senior executive at the company, will succeed Herbert Parker, who will remain on the executive committee, Harman said. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)