March 28 A former Harman International
Industries Inc executive admitted on Monday to insider
trading in the company's stock just prior to the release of a
stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings report.
Dennis Hamilton, a former vice president of tax at the maker
of car audio systems, pleaded guilty to one count of securities
fraud in the federal court in New Haven, Connecticut, U.S.
Attorney Deirdre Daly said.
Hamilton, 45, of Norwalk, faces up to 20 years in prison,
but could get one to two years under recommended federal
guidelines, according to his plea agreement. He also agreed not
to contest a $131,958 fine, representing his illegal profit.
Brian Spears, a lawyer for Hamilton, declined to comment.
The defendant is free on bond, and scheduled to be sentenced
on June 10. He also faces related U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission civil charges.
Prosecutors said Hamilton illegally profited on 17,000
Harman shares he bought through a Charles Schwab account
belonging to him and his wife on Oct. 30, 2013, a day before the
company released quarterly results.
Hamilton allegedly bought the shares after reviewing drafts
of Harman's quarterly report and press release announcing the
results, and listening to a conference call with Harman's audit
committee during which the results were discussed.
Harman shares rose 12.5 percent on Oct. 31, 2013, after the
Stamford, Connecticut-based company made its results public.
The defendant was arrested on Feb. 5, and no longer works at
Harman.
The case is U.S. v. Hamilton, U.S. District Court, District
of Connecticut, No. 16-cr-00058.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Diane
Craft)