* Sees fiscal-yr 2013 earnings $3.67/shr to $3.92/shr
* Sees fiscal-yr 2013 revenue $4.3 bln to $4.6 bln
* Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings $0.67/shr vs est
$0.65/shr
* Fourth-quarter revenue $1.09 bln vs est $1.08 bln
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Aug 10 Audio systems maker Harman International
Industries Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly
results as sales in China soared, but trimmed its fiscal year
2013 forecast on a weaker euro.
A rise in disposable incomes in China has been boosting
demand for the company's audio systems, which include well-known
brands such as JBL and Harman Kardon.
However, slowing demand and a weakening of the euro has put
pressure on the profits of consumer electronics companies with a
large exposure to the region.
"We are feeling cautiously optimistic, but I'd say more
towards optimistic because we have secure revenues and we've the
technology to convert that," Chief Executive Dinesh Paliwal told
Reuters.
He said the company was not seeing any order cut backs from
customers and added General Motors Co as a customer with
a $900 million contract win last week.
Harman, which mainly provides audio products for luxury car
makers such as Audi, Ferrari and Daimler, got a taste
of the mid-segment car market last year after it plugged its
audio systems into Toyota cars.
Earlier this year, it signed deals with China's Geely Motors
and BAIC Motors and India's Tata Motors Ltd.
He sees revenue from BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China)
markets growing to 25 percent of the total revenue by fiscal
year 2015 from the current 12 percent.
Sales from Germany accounted for 43 percent of Harman's
revenue in fiscal year 2011, while other parts of Europe brought
in another 20 percent.
Paliwal said BMW AG will be launching its first
car installed with Harman's infotainment system integrating
Apple's iPhone, RIM's Blackberry and Android
phones in September-October.
"We are also doing the same thing for Daimler AG,
which will come out early next year," he said.
FOURTH-QUARTER BEAT
Net income for the fourth quarter rose to $49 million, or 69
cents per share, from $ 18.8 million, or 26 cents per share, a
year earlier. Excluding items, the company earned 67 cents per
share.
Revenue rose to $1.09 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting fourth-quarter earnings
of 65 cents per share on revenue of $1.08 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company expects full-year profit to be between $3.67 and
$3.92 per share, down from its previous forecast of $3.75 to
$4.00 per share.
It also cut its revenue forecast to a range of $4.3 billion
to $4.6 billion from its previous forecast of $4.55 billion to
$4.8 billion.
Harman, co-founded by stereo magnate Sidney Harman, competes
with Bose, Panasonic Corp, Sony Corp and Denso
Corp.
The company has also been battling increasing competition
from newer rivals Delphi Automotive PLC and
Germany-based Continental AG at its biggest segment,
which provides audio systems for luxury cars.
Harman shares, which rose as much as 5 percent in early
trading, were trading up 2.5 percent at $43.64 on Friday on the
Nasdaq.