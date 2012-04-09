April 9 Harmonic Inc cut its
first-quarter revenue forecast on slower-than-expected order
rate in the early part of the quarter and a decline in demand
from European customers.
The company, which provides fiber optics products that
enable video-on-demand services, now expects revenue of $125
million to $128 million, down from its previous forecast of $132
million to $142 million.
It also expects adjusted earnings between 2 cents and 3
cents per share in the quarter.
Analysts, on an average, are expecting first-quarter
earnings of 9 cents per share on revenue of $136.6 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company were down 5 percent after the bell.
They had closed at $4.96 on Monday on the Nasdaq.