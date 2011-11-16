JOHANNESBURG Nov 16 South Africa's Harmony Gold said on Wednesday it had suspended stoping operations at its Kusasalethu mine in South Africa after a seismic event injured two people and trapped another.

The company earlier said that a worker was trapped but it did not say if any operations had been suspended at the mine, which produces 12 to 18 kgs of gold per day.

"Our rescue teams have been working since early this morning to find him and will continue with their efforts until he is found," chief executive Graham Briggs said in a statement. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard)