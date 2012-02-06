* Harmony Q2 headline EPS 242 cents vs 95 cents in Q1
* Earnings beat consensus estimate of 159 cents
* Interim dividend of 0.4 rand
By Sherilee Lakmidas
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 6 Harmony Gold,
South Africa's third-largest bullion miner, cut its full-year
production target by 13 percent on Monday, as safety stoppages
threatened to crimp a surge in profit from record gold prices.
Harmony, which more than doubled its second quarter earnings
compared with the first quarter as it reaped the benefits of a
weak rand and a sky-high gold price, said shutdowns because of
fatalities could take some lustre off its future output.
South Africa's government has been clamping down on miners
to cut their accident rates, leading to lower output. Mines are
usually shut down for several days at a time following a
fatality.
Shares of Harmony surged more than 4 percent as investors
focused on its better-than-expected results.
After seven fatalities at its operations during the
October-December quarter, Harmony has cut its production target
to 1.35 million ounces, from the previous target of 1.55 million
ounces.
"It is concern in the general mining operations in South
Africa. I don't think we have a good track record," said Abri du
Plessis, chief investment officer at Gryphon Asset Management,
about industry safety. "But one must also remember, we're
working a bit deeper than average."
South Africa has some of the world's deepest gold mines,
increasing both the risk for mineworkers and the cost to extract
bullion.
Safety stoppages have also hurt the platinum sector, which
accounts for about 80 percent of the global supply of the
precious metal.
Lonmin, the world's third-largest platinum
producer, lost 177,000 tonnes of production to safety stoppages
in its first quarter.
Aquarius Platinum, the world's fourth-largest, last
week joined the industry in warning the government's drive to
slash fatality rates was leading to lengthier and more costly
halts to production.
Harmony posted headline earnings per share of 242 cents in
the October-December quarter, up from 95 cents in the preceding
quarter.
This far outstripped the average estimate of 159 cents in a
Reuters poll of 5 analysts.
Headline EPS, the main measure of profit in South Africa,
excludes certain one-time items.
The average gold price during the quarter in rand terms
scaled 12 percent to a record, helped by a weaker local
currency.
Harmony said it expected even higher gold prices in the
coming year.
"We expect that gold will reach an average price of
$1,850/oz for calendar year 2012 and we may even see it as high
as $2,000/oz later this year," the company said.
While South African miners sell gold for dollars, the bulk
of local producers' costs are in rand, so a weaker local
currency fattens its margins.
Production for the quarter was 344,592 ounces (10,718
kilograms), up 5 percent quarter on quarter, and brought first
half production to 673,000 ounces.
Harmony declared a dividend of 40 cents.