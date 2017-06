JOHANNESBURG Feb 6 South Africa's Harmony Gold has cut its full-year production target by 13 percent due to safety stoppages, its chief executive said on Monday.

Harmony, the country's third-largest bullion producer, now expects to produce 1.35 million ounces, down from its previous target of 1.55 million ounces, Graham Briggs told Reuters in a telephone interview.

The company produced 1.3 million ounces in 2011. (Reporting By Sherilee Lakmidas; editing by David Dolan)