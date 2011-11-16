JOHANNESBURG Nov 16 Harmony Gold
said on Wednesday a worker had been trapped underground at its
Kusasalethu mine in South Africa and efforts are being made to
rescue the person.
South Africa's third-largest gold producer said the miner
was trapped after a seismic event triggered a fall of ground.
"Rescue teams are currently trying to reach the trapped
person and the (National Union of Mineworkers) and (Department
of Mineral Resources) are on the scene trying to assist,"
Harmony's spokeswoman Marian van der Walt said.
She could not immediately confirm if production had been
suspended while the rescue efforts were ongoing.
