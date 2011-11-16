JOHANNESBURG Nov 16 Harmony Gold said on Wednesday a worker had been trapped underground at its Kusasalethu mine in South Africa and efforts are being made to rescue the person.

South Africa's third-largest gold producer said the miner was trapped after a seismic event triggered a fall of ground.

"Rescue teams are currently trying to reach the trapped person and the (National Union of Mineworkers) and (Department of Mineral Resources) are on the scene trying to assist," Harmony's spokeswoman Marian van der Walt said.

She could not immediately confirm if production had been suspended while the rescue efforts were ongoing. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; editing by Agnieszka Flak)