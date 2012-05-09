(Adds detail, background)
JOHANNESBURG, May 9 - Harmony Gold, South Africa's
third-largest gold producer, reported third-quarter earnings
that far exceeded expectations because of a deferred tax credit
that flowed to its bottom line.
Headline earnings per share were 234 cents per share for the
three months to end-March, down just slightly from 242 cents in
the previous quarter and about triple the average estimate of
75.7 cents in a Reuters poll of 7 analysts.
The company's earnings would have been brought back to earth
if it weren't for the deferred tax credit of 652 million rand
($82.38 million).
"That would equal around 150 cents a share, and that's what
did it for them," said David Davis, mining investment analyst at
SBG Securities in Johannesburg.
Production was 18 percent lower at 281,415 ounces with a
planned infrastructure upgrade at its Doornkop mine in South
Africa and lower-than-expected grades at four of its other mines
adding to the losses from safety-related stoppages.
Lower production pulled gross profit down 62 percent to 501
million rand but this was offset by the deferred tax credit. The
company also had to contend with a lower rand/gold price during
the quarter.
($1 = 7.9150 South African rand)
(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas, editing by Ed Stoddard)