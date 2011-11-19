JOHANNESBURG Nov 19 Harmony Gold
said on Saturday a miner who was trapped underground at its
Kusasalethu mine in South Africa after a fall of ground has died
and that all operations remained suspended pending an
investigation.
"Despite on-going rescue efforts to find the trapped miner,
management advised this morning that it is unlikely that the
miner has survived the accident. The rescue team will continue
to search for the body of the deceased," the company said in a
statement.
The company had suspended all operations at the mine while
it searched for the worker who had been trapped since Wednesday
after a seismic incident at the mine, which produced 12 to 18
kgs of gold a day.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda)