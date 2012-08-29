Nigeria's stock market ends two-week rally, index sheds 1.2 pct
LAGOS, June 6 Nigerian stocks slipped for the first time in two weeks after some investors decided to book profits from a rally that had pushed the market index to a 23-month high.
JOHANNESBURG Aug 29 Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd : * Says gold equivalent reserves increases 31% year on year to 52.9 million
ounces * Says attributable gold equivalent reserves at 52.9 million ounces (moz), 31%
annual increase in declared reserves
LAGOS, June 6 Nigerian stocks slipped for the first time in two weeks after some investors decided to book profits from a rally that had pushed the market index to a 23-month high.
DUBAI, June 6 Kuwait's ruler left the country on Tuesday on his way to Saudi Arabia, state news agency KUNA reported, for what Gulf officials had earlier said was a visit to hold talks with Saudi King Salman over a Gulf Arab dispute with Qatar.