Jan 27 China's recent threat to impose sanctions
on U.S. defense companies that sell arms to Taiwan should come
as no surprise to American officials or corporate executives:
Washington has been issuing sanctions of these sorts for years.
It was only a matter of time before U.S. competitors started
copying its tactics.
Regardless of whether China follows through on its threat,
Washington needs to be ready for a new normal in which the
United States must defend against sanctions as well as impose
them.
China is taking a page from the sanctions playbook
Washington developed against Iran. Between 2010 and 2015, the
United States effectively gave companies a choice: If they did
prohibited business with Iran, like buying oil, they would get
cut off from doing any business in the United States. Forced to
choose between access to the world's most important financial
system and an Iranian market less than 1/30th the size, most
companies stuck with Washington and avoided Tehran.
China's threat mirrors this approach - trying to force U.S.
companies to choose between defense sales to Taiwan and access
to a Chinese economy that is nearly 20 times larger. While U.S.
companies do not currently sell military equipment to China,
many U.S. defense contractors do sell civilian passenger
aircraft, aviation parts and other civilian equipment in China
and could find their ability to continue those sales cut off by
Beijing.
For Beijing, this is a change in official position. China
has long argued that only sanctions imposed by the United
Nations Security Council are legitimate. Yet, Beijing has not
strictly adhered to this policy. In 2012, for example, it
unilaterally limited imports of fruit and vegetables from the
Philippines in retaliation for a dispute over claims in the
South China Sea.
But China's public threat over Taiwan marks a major
escalation in its apparent willingness to deploy sanctions of
its own against U.S. companies engaging in business,
particularly business that is expressly authorized by the Obama
administration and publicly supported by many in Congress.
Chinese policymakers understand that their growing economic
and financial clout makes sanctions threats more credible. China
is a critical market for U.S. products from cars to computer
chips, and companies like Wal-Mart, Apple, MasterCard and
Starbucks are among the leading American firms that generate at
least 10 percent of their business in China, according to data
compiled last year by Factset Research.
Other countries, like Russia, have also begun to assess
areas where they have economic leverage they can use against
Washington and its allies.
There are several practical steps that the United States
should take to respond to China's threat or to prepare for when
other countries threaten sanctions.
First, U.S. officials need to begin systematically planning
for sanctions defense. While Washington has strong analytic
mechanisms to develop new sanctions against foreign targets, it
does little to analyze U.S. sanctions vulnerabilities. This
needs to change. Fast. The Treasury Department should, for a
start, set up a defensive sanctions planning committee to
research and report on U.S. sanctions vulnerabilities.
Second, Washington needs to make clear to Beijing that the
U.S. government will support American companies threatened by
sanctions. Senior U.S. officials should emphasize that
Washington views China's threat as unacceptable and that the
United States will encourage American companies to participate
in the deal with Taiwan despite the threat.
If China follows through and imposes sanctions, Washington
needs to look at mechanisms to protest China's action and to
seek economic recourse for affected U.S. companies.
Third, companies need to do more to identify sanctions risks
and to harden defenses against potential vulnerabilities. U.S.
companies already engage in sophisticated analyses to ensure
that far-flung events like earthquakes or other natural
disasters do not disrupt global business. Companies should apply
similar risk assessments and mitigation strategies toward
potential sanctions by foreign governments.
Fourth, the United States needs to invest far more energy
and diplomatic capital to build global standards defining when
sanctions should and should not be used. There are currently few
such standards - even among close U.S. allies like the European
Union.
If Washington does not step up to shape such standards,
China and other governments will likely try to do so. Developing
standards about the use of sanctions will not, by itself,
prevent China or other governments from misusing them. But just
as global standards help constrain the misuse of military force
by foreign governments, standards about the use of economic
force will help Washington fight back against misuse.
Sanctions and other economic tools will likely play a
central role in U.S. foreign policy in the years ahead. China's
threat brings home the need to recognize that the United States
has its own vulnerabilities, and Washington should take steps to
address them.
