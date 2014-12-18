(Kent Harrington, a former senior CIA analyst, served as
national intelligence officer for East Asia and chief of station
in Asia. The opinions expressed here are his own.)
By Kent Harrington
Dec 18 Moviemakers strive to outdo themselves
with fantastic plots, super-heroes and special effects. But the
hack of Sony Pictures Entertainment this month proves that, even
in Hollywood, reality is still stranger than fiction.
U.S. officials have now determined that North Korea was
behind the devastating cyber attack. The rogue nation is also
linked to the terrorist threats against any movie theaters that
show Sony's "The Interview," a comedy-thriller about a U.S. plot
to assassinate North Korea's 31-year-old supreme leader, Kim
Jong-un.
But fingering Pyongyang will do little to lower the risks to
the U.S. film industry without new defenses at home and action
abroad.
Hollywood's vulnerabilities also pale beside the broader
national-security issues raised by the scale of the attack. Kim
has thrown down the cyber gauntlet and the question is: What is
Washington's response?
The Obama administration has already sounded the alarm about
the shortcomings in U.S. cyber defenses. Testifying this year
before Congress, Admiral Michael Rogers, chief of the U.S. Cyber
Command and director of the National Security Agency, warned
about the growing dangers. The Defense Department, he
emphasized, has limited ability to protect the country in this
area. Rogers called for wide-ranging action, including
investments in advanced technology to protect both business and
government infrastructure.
But Sony's misfortune spotlights the need for a response
that goes well beyond building better defenses. Given its past
response to cyber attacks, the Obama administration's likely
action - diplomatic protests that call out North Korea for
wreaking tens of millions of dollars in damages at Sony - isn't
enough.
Allowing North Korea to hack a prominent U.S.-based
subsidiary without paying a price all but invites China, Russia
and Iran - already cyber adversaries known for their economic
espionage, crime and cyber-war programs - to up the ante in
their attacks.
Equally important, giving Pyongyang a pass would be costly
in Asia. It raises questions in Seoul, Tokyo and the capitals of
other allies about U.S. credibility in dealing with provocations
from North Korea, the region's leading security concern.
In deciding what to do, history should be a guide. The Kim
dynasty has made criminal activity integral to its statecraft -
and the Sony hack fits right into the regime's clandestine
repertoire.
Since the 1970s, North Korea's mafia-state has used its
embassies, intelligence services and front companies to
counterfeit U.S. dollars, sell heroin and methamphetamines,
manufacture and wholesale bogus pharmaceuticals, smuggle African
ivory and peddle weapons, to mention only a few of its business
lines.
The revenues not only fund the elite's luxury lifestyle, but
also North Korea's nuclear-weapon and ballistic-missile
programs. When caught red-handed, Pyongyang has backhanded
international condemnation. In the case of a diplomatic scolding
for North Korea over the Sony cyber break-in, it's only prudent
to expect more of the same.
Where the regime is vulnerable, however, is its pocketbook.
The U.S. Treasury Department last year hit North Korea's Foreign
Trade Bank with sanctions because of its role in moving funds
for the North's nuclear-weapon program. Like the impact in 2007,
when Treasury officials sanctioned Banco Delta Asia, North
Korea's illicit money-laundering hub in Macao, the latest U.S.
sanctions struck home in Pyongyang.
The Chinese, Kim's only benefactors, ordered a freeze on
North Korean accounts. Beijing cut financial ties with the
sanctioned bank to protect China's access to the U.S. banking
system.
North Korea has some work-arounds but the lesson is clear.
Financial sanctions bite - hurting Kim and his inner circle in
their most sensitive spot.
In sending a message to Pyongyang, the Obama administration
should examine a recent Brookings Institution study to identify
candidates for targeting. Over the past 20 years, according to
Brookings, the Kim dynasty has enriched North Korea's elite by
shifting the job of distributing counterfeit drugs, cigarettes
and other illicit products into members' hands.
China, due to geography, figures prominently in moving the
illegal goods and in laundering the financial proceeds. The plot
may be "back to the future," but slapping broad financial
sanctions on the banks used by Pyongyang's criminal
entrepreneurs would make an unambiguous point to Kim and his
inner circle: When it comes to Hollywood, the only cost-free
cyber attack is in Fantasyland.
