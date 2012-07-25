By Hilary Russ
July 25 The mayor of Pennsylvania's distressed
capital city Harrisburg on Wednesday released a long-delayed
audit that sheds light on the collapse of the city's finances
and points the finger at the previous mayor.
The fiscal 2009 audit reveals that the city ended the year
with a $227 million deficit, when it had closed out 2008 with a
surplus of $46 million.
"It was the year in which the proverbial 'chickens came home
to roost'," wrote Mayor Linda Thompson in the introduction to
the audit. She took office in 2010 after her predecessor,
Stephen Reed, who held the position since 1982, lost a bid for
reelection.
Cities across the United States are under fiscal pressure
because of shrinking revenue and rising costs and some have
recently gone bankrupt. Others, including Harrisburg, are
suffering because they're on the hook for capital projects that
backfired.
During Reed's time in office, the city decided to guarantee
debt that would pay for repairs to its waste-to-energy trash
incinerator. But even then, the facility wasn't generating
enough revenue to cover its existing debt, according to a
separate forensic investigation released in January.
That made the new borrowing and bond guarantee for the
incinerator a double-down bet that has mired the city in what is
now about $320 million of debt.
Harrisburg now has a state-appointed receiver, who is
working to sell the incinerator and other key assets.
According to the audit released on Wednesday, 2009 was the
critical year in which the $264 million incinerator debt
guarantee was booked to the city's financial statements.
It was also the year that Reed entered into "costly and
questionable" labor contracts with public employees, and the
year the city wrote off $844,000 in loans "in a vacuum of
missing documentation in the wake of exiting city bureaucrats,"
Thompson said in the audit.
The year was marked by "a massive exodus" in the city's
financial department and budget deficits "hidden in carried-over
unpaid receivables," she wrote.
Thompson referred in the audit to the "incompetency"
surrounding the incinerator debt deals and said Reed's time in
office was filled with "years of misinformation."
In a statement to Reuters, Reed said that Thompson isn't
telling the whole story.
Steps to wipe out "most, if not all" of the incinerator debt
were "well underway" five years ago when the city council -- led
at the time by Thompson herself -- blocked the city from doing
so, Reed said.
"The simple fact has been and remains that the incinerator
debt could have been and can be wiped," he said.
Reed has been a target for critics who say he's to blame for
the city's current financial crisis, and many were waiting for
the 2009 audit as further proof of his role.
Others, however, have pointed to additional culprits and
have said that for many of his years in office, Reed helped the
city grow and prosper.
At the close of fiscal 2009, which ended Dec. 31 for
Harrisburg, the city had outstanding net bonded debt of $351
million. That breaks down to nearly $7,200 per capita for
Harrisburg's approximately 50,000 residents, an increase of
$5,200 debt per capita from 2008, the audit said.
Though it's required to release certified financial reports
annually, Harrisburg's budget was so tight that it didn't have
the personnel to complete the audit until now, according to the
audit.
The city's previous receiver, who resigned four months after
he began, asked federal and state investigators for a criminal
probe into the incinerator deals.
The deals and the delayed city audits also led to an
investigation by federal securities regulators, Thompson said.
U.S. officials have not commented on any ongoing probes.