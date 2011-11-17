By Mark Shade
| HARRISBURG, Pa
HARRISBURG, Pa Nov 16 The company hired to fix
the incinerator that has become the focal point of Harrisburg's
financial troubles is working to convince its customers it is
not the reason the Pennsylvania city faces a state takeover
and/or bankruptcy.
In an internal memo obtained by Reuters, Covanta chief
sustainability officer Paul Gilman tells his employees that
Harrisburg is $318 million in debt because of the city's
"financial mismanagement," not because Covanta has been
operating the city's incinerator for the past five years.
"The facility, which should have been debt-free decades
ago, is currently drowning in more than $300 million of debt
due to ... Harrisburg's repeated decisions to monetize the
increasing market value of the facility by borrowing against it
to finance operating costs while being run by the City, as well
as funding non-facility City expenditures," Gilman wrote.
Harrisburg, a city of about 50,000, missed the final
deadline on Monday to come up with a plan to block the state
from taking control of the beleaguered capital city and find
its own way to erase the $318 million debt tied to the
incinerator revamp.
Separate from the state takeover is the possibility of
bankruptcy. The city council approved a bankruptcy filing in a
4-3 vote on Oct. 12. Federal Bankruptcy Court Judge Mary France
is scheduled to decide that matter Nov. 23.
The Harrisburg Authority hired Covanta in 2007 to finish an
expensive retrofit of the incinerator started by another
company, Barlow Projects Harrisburg LLC.
"At the time, the facility was not operational and was in
appalling condition," Gilman writes in his memo.
"We accepted this truly difficult undertaking and committed
ourselves to upgrading the facility so that it would once again
be operational, safe and profitable."
Gilman's internal communique says that today the
incinerator is "cash positive generating more than $7
million" for the city.
In confirming the memo's authenticity, Covanta spokesman
James Regan said its purpose was to help employees who are
working to reassure clients the company is keeping its end of
the agreement and is helping to make money for the city.
"I think people are happy to have had something to use and
move forward with in communications," Regan said.
"The incinerator, now, could help save the city," he said.
Despite the fact Covanta mentions the Harrisburg Authority
only once in its memo, Mayor Linda Thompson's spokesman, Robert
Philbin, said it was "a matter for the Harrisburg Authority to
review." He declined further comment.
Attempts to reach the authority for comment were not
successful.
(Editing by Jerry Norton)