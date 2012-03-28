(Adds mayor's comment at the last paragraph)
By Mark Shade
HARRISBURG, Penn., March 27 The debt-laden
Harrisburg incinerator, that caused Pennsylvania's capital to
default on bonds, will have to accommodate a second receiver,
who will work exclusively with that trash-burning facility.
The decision was made by Dauphin County Court of Common
Pleas Judge Todd Hoover in response to a petition filed in
September 2010 by three of the city's creditors: TD Bank,
Assured Guaranty, and National Association Manufacturers and
Traders Trust Co.
The creditors filed the petition after Harrisburg decided to
stop paying the debt service on $37 million worth of bonds used
to help cover the costs of an upgrade on the incinerator.
Harrisburg Authority was opposed to a second receiver
arguing it could confound the job of David Unkovic as
Harrisburg's receiver. Hoover disagreed.
"We cannot ignore express legislative intent and assume that
an appointed receiver would act in conflict with the City's
receiver, so as to invite confusion and difficulty," Hoover
wrote in a March 22 order that was made public on Tuesday.
"An appointed receiver would carry out day to day operation
of the Resource Recovery Facility, with the duty to comply with
the Municipal Authorities Act," Hoover concluded.
The judge said he will outline the procedures for selecting
the incinerator's receiver in a separate order.
Unkovic said his lawyers are reviewing Hoover's order but
added that he is going ahead with the plan to sell or lease the
incinerator whose expensive repairs helped build Harrisburg's
$317 million debt.
"I am proceeding with my plan. However this works out ...
it's not going to prevent me from moving forward with the plan,"
Unkovic said.
"This is another setback in the process we don't need. I
look forward to everyone working cooperatively toward the same
end which is the sale of the incinerator at a maximum return to
reduce the debt burden on the taxpayers of the City of
Harrisburg," said Harrisburg Mayor Linda Thompson adding that
the ruling will probably be appealed.
(Reporting By Mark Shade, Editing by Tiziana Barghini, Andrew
Hay and Bob Burgdorfer)