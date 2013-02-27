BRIEF-WideOpenWest says unit entered into seventh amendment to credit agreement
* WOW! announces the seventh amendment to its credit facility
Feb 27 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Wednesday said it cut Harrisburg Area Community College's long-term revenue bond rating to A-minus from A.
The outlook on the bonds, issued through the Pennsylvania State School Building Authority, is stable.
The rating cut reflects the college's weakened fiscal 2012 financial profile due in part to drops in enrollment, the rating agency said in a statement.
"The stable outlook reflects S&P's expectation that over the two-year outlook period, enrollment will stabilize, and the college will balance its financial operations at least on a cash basis and maintain financial resource ratios," S&P said.
NEW YORK, May 31 U.S. interest rates futures were little changed on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve's latest Beige Book showed regional economic activity grew at a modest or moderate pace across the country, supporting the view the Fed would raise rates in two weeks.