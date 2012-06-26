June 26 The City Council in Pennsylvania's
debt-laden capital of Harrisburg sued the state on Tuesday in a
bid to halt work by a receiver overseeing the city's fiscal
recovery plan.
The federal lawsuit challenges the state's takeover of
Harrisburg, claiming that state lawmakers' approval in October
of a receiver was unconstitutional.
"Neither the governor nor the Republican-controlled
legislature have the right to impose their will on the city of
Harrisburg just because they disagree with the position of the
democratically elected City Council," City Council President
Wanda Williams said in a statement.
Paul Rossi, an attorney who filed the suit on behalf of the
City Council, said the legislature gave Pennsylvania Governor
Tom Corbett unfettered powers to decide whether to put
Harrisburg into receivership, which the council alleges violated
due process under the U.S. Constitution.
The council asked in the suit for an injunction that could
stop the work of state-appointed receiver, retired U.S. Air
Force Major General William Lynch.
Five of the seven city council members, including Williams,
joined in the suit. Also signing on as plaintiffs were City
Controller Dan Miller and City Treasurer John Campbell.
Three Harrisburg residents previously challenged the
receivership in court, but a judge threw the case out, saying
the private citizens could not sue on behalf of the city.
A spokesman for Lynch did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Both he and Corbett are named as defendants in the suit.
Corbett's spokesman could not immediately be reached.
(Reporting by Mark Shade, writing by Hilary Russ; Editing by
Gary Crosse)