By Mark Shade
HARRISBURG - June 26 The City Council in
Pennsylvania's capital of Harrisburg sued the state on Tuesday
to halt work by a receiver overseeing the city's fiscal recovery
plan.
The federal lawsuit challenges the state's takeover of
Harrisburg, claiming that state lawmakers' approval in October
of a receiver was unconstitutional.
"Neither the governor nor the Republican-controlled
legislature have the right to impose their will on the city of
Harrisburg just because they disagree with the position of the
democratically elected City Council," City Council President
Wanda Williams said in a statement.
Paul Rossi, an attorney who filed the suit on behalf of the
City Council, said the legislature gave Pennsylvania Governor
Tom Corbett unfettered powers to decide whether to put
Harrisburg into receivership, which the council alleges violated
due process under the U.S. Constitution.
The council asked in the suit for an injunction that could
stop the work of state-appointed receiver, retired U.S. Air
Force Major General William Lynch.
Five of the seven city council members, including Williams,
joined in the suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the
Middle District of Pennsylvania. Also signing on as plaintiffs
were City Controller Dan Miller and City Treasurer John
Campbell.
The lawsuit marks the latest chapter in the city's battle,
with the state and within the ranks of the city's own officials,
to retain control of its finances. It has been struggling under
roughly $320 million of debt stemming from renovations to its
trash incinerator.
The City Council filed for bankruptcy in October, but a
bankruptcy judge rejected the petition a month later because
state lawmakers had passed a law prohibiting municipalities of a
certain size from seeking legal protection from creditors.
As Pennsylvania took control of Harrisburg's finances,
Corbett appointed a receiver, David Unkovic, who resigned after
four months on the job. The state court judge who is overseeing
the city's recovery plan then approved Lynch to take over in
May.
Before he quit as receiver, Unkovic had laid out deadlines
for the sale or lease of city assets - its incinerator, parking
garages and water and sewer system - to raise funds.
Some city officials, including those filing the lawsuit, say
that the plan will strip the city of key assets and leave it
with nothing if it goes into bankruptcy.
After Unkovic resigned, Corbett said the plan was proceeding
uninterrupted. So far, Lynch's office has not provided any
updated schedule for the asset sales despite multiple requests
from Reuters.
Lynch spokesman Cory Angell said that Lynch and other
officials in the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic
Development, which oversees distressed municipalities in
receivership, believe setting out fixed dates for the sale is
unrealistic because the timeline can shift as parties negotiate.
Both Lynch and Corbett are named as defendants in the new
suit.
The latest suit "is just a lot of extra background noise. It
takes from people's time and energy as they're trying to
implement the recovery plan," Angell said.
Three Harrisburg residents previously challenged the
receivership in court, but a judge threw that case out, saying
the private citizens could not sue on behalf of the city.
"This issue has already been dismissed by the courts and we
believe this suit will be as well," Corbett's spokeswoman Kelli
Roberts said.