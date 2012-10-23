Oct 23 The city council of Pennsylvania's struggling c apital city, Harrisburg, is expected to vote Tuesday night on a proposal to double an unpopular tax, part of a still-unfolding plan to repay $340 million in debt.

City council members are scheduled to vote on whether to hike the city's earned-income tax to 2 percent from 1 percent, an increase that could add $6.8 million to the city's near-empty coffers.

The city's crushing debt, accumulated during several rounds of borrowing to repair and upgrade its trash incinerator, has divided Harrisburg officials. Some prefer bankruptcy as a way out of the boondoggle.

Pennsylvania state legislators have blocked the city's ability to file for bankruptcy until after Nov. 30.

Harrisburg ' s tax hike, which would be the same for all income levels, would require residents earning $30,000 annually to double their payment to the city to $600.

Councilman Brad Koplinski is not sure the increase will be approved.

"It is up to each councilperson to determine whether the package that has been discussed with the state is worth imposing a significant tax on the people of Harrisburg to the tune of (an additional) $100 per every $10,000 they make," Koplinski said.

"We have a 30 percent poverty rate in the city and that is a serious bite out of many people's wallets," he said.

The city council went to Commonwealth Court in August to try to block state-appointed receiver William Lynch from implementing the tax increase.

Judge Bonnie Leadbetter denied that request but then stayed her decision when the council and Lynch said they wanted to work together on the plan and the tax hike proposal.

EVEN WITH TAX HIKE, CITY WILL HAVE DEFICIT

Lynch's spokesman said the receiver is "optimistic" that the council will finally adopt the increase when it meets on Tuesday. But Lynch is also realistic about what the new source of revenue means, he said.

"Even without the debt load on the incinerator, Harrisburg still has a structural deficit that is a serious problem," said Cory Angell, Lynch's representative.

"The [earned-income tax] is critical to solving Harrisburg's structural deficit and is key to providing essential services to residents of the city of Harrisburg," he said.

During the August court appearance, Lynch's attorney said Harrisburg would likely run out of money by November.

Harrisburg's projected budget deficit for fiscal year 2012, which ends on December 31, is $14.2 million, including a more than $2.7 million deficit the city carried over from the previous year, according to Controller Dan Miller.

The city skipped its Sept. 15 general obligation debt service payment of $3.4 million in order to pay operating costs.