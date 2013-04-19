GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise as China gains; oil up on North Sea outage
* Construction counters among top gainers on economic zone news
April 19 Fitch Ratings on Friday raised the rating on Harris County, Texas, senior lien toll revenue bonds to AA from AA-minus, affecting about $2 billion of debt.
The upgrade of the bonds that were issued on behalf of the Harris County Toll Road Authority reflects strong financial flexibility and cash position, the ratings agency said in a statement.
Fitch said the authority's strong cash position of at least $800 million in the past six years has enabled it to generate annual surpluses, which allow them to fund "a large portion of any potential projects, thereby limiting its need to borrow additional debt."
* Construction counters among top gainers on economic zone news
WASHINGTON, April 4 U.S. Representative Mark Walker said after a meeting of House Republicans on a revamped healthcare bill on Tuesday night that they made good progress on the issue of high-risk pools for people with pre-existing conditions.
TAIPEI, April 5 Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday lifted by the 8 percent surge in shares of Hon Hai Precision , the world's largest contract electronics maker and a key Apple Inc supplier. As of 0150 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 1.1 percent, to 9,915.13 points, after closing down 0.4 percent on Friday. Taiwan's financial markets where shut Monday and Tuesday for public holidays. The electronics subindex rose 1.6 percent, while the finan