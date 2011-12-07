Following is a list of some of movies in which actor Harry Morgan appeared. The veteran actor died on Wednesday at his Los Angeles home, age 96.
* "Crosswalk" (1999)
* "Family Plan" (1998)
* "Dragnet" (1987)
* "The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again" (1979)
* "The Cat from Outer Space" (1978)
* "The Shootist" (1976)
* "The Apple Dumpling Gang" (1975)
* "Snowball Express" (1972)
* "Support Your Local Gunfighter" (1971)
* "Support Your Local Sheriff!" (1969)
* "What Did You Do in the War, Daddy?" (1966)
* "John Goldfarb, Please Come Home" (1965)
* "How the West Was Won" (1962)
* "Inherit the Wind" (1960)
* "The Glenn Miller Story" (1953)
* "High Noon" (1952)
* "Madame Bovary" (1949)
* "Down to the Sea in Ships" (1949)
* "State Fair" (1945)
* "The Ox-Bow Incident" (1943)
* "To the Shores of Tripoli" (1942) (Source: The Internet Movie Database, www.imdb.com)