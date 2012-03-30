* Eight Harry Potter blockbusters, yet no Oscars
* Failure still irks Potter production teams
* Voting system may be one reason - John Richardson
By Mike Collett-White
LONDON, March 30 One of the few places where the
Harry Potter movies failed to weave their magic was the Oscars,
and the blockbuster franchise's failure to win a single Academy
Award in eight attempts still rankles with some key players.
The series, based on J.K. Rowling's best-selling boy wizard
stories, was nominated for 12 Oscars over its 10-year history,
in the art direction, visual effects, makeup, cinematography,
costume design and music categories.
Each time it went away empty-handed, to the growing
frustration of the cast and crew that worked on one of the most
successful film franchises in history.
The final chance came with the concluding instalment "Harry
Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2", released last year and
shortlisted for art direction, makeup and visual effects.
In two of those categories it was beaten by Martin
Scorsese's "Hugo", while the makeup award ended up going to
Margaret Thatcher biopic "The Iron Lady".
"I think a lot of us look fairly wryly at the politics of
the American Academy (of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences), of
which I am a member," said John Richardson, special effects
supervisor on the Harry Potter movies.
"It does beg the question why did Harry Potter not get
recognised at all for the last Deathly Hallows film?" he told
Reuters at the press launch of the new Potter studio tour at
Leavesden Studios just outside London.
"We got three nominations from the ... Academy for probably
one of the best-made and best-grossing films of the year,
whereas a Martin Scorsese film, Hugo, which wasn't anything like
as successful, won three awards, or was it four?"
In fact it was five -- art direction, cinematography, sound
editing and mixing and visual effects.
Deathly Hallows - Part 2 earned $1.3 billion in global
ticket sales, according to Boxofficemojo.com, making it the
third biggest movie of all time before inflation is taken into
account. It was also a critical hit.
Nick Dudman, in the special makeup effects department,
agreed that Potter films had been wrongly overlooked.
"We keep losing," he told Reuters. "Potter has been very
largely ignored by academies around the world, and it is
slightly strange.
"But the work is its own reward in many ways. We make
fabulous things, we have a great time doing it."
Richardson said one reason why the Potter films failed to
land any Oscars may have been the voting system, whereby the
Academy's entire active membership can select winners in every
category during the final ballot stage.
The BAFTAs, Britain's equivalent, differ in that all members
can vote on eight main categories, but for every other
nomination only those with specialist knowledge of that
particular field can participate.
"The final (BAFTA) vote is a chapter vote, so the award is
voted by your peers, if you like.
"It so happens that we won the BAFTA, but I think it gives a
truer critique of the work rather than being voted on by, with
due deference to everybody, a lot of people who don't
necessarily understand the work or technology that's involved in
creating the film."
Deathly Hallows - Part 2 won the special visual effects
BAFTA, beating Hugo, although Scorsese's film did trump Potter
in the sound and production design categories.
Richardson has been nominated six times for an Oscar, three
of them for a Potter movie. He has won once, for "Aliens".
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)