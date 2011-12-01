LOS ANGELES Dec 1 Harry Potter fans could be
getting a second theme park in the United States, and possibly
further attractions in Japan and Singapore, according to a
report in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday.
The Journal, citing sources familiar with the plans, said
NBC Universal was planning to expand its Universal Studios
theme park in Los Angeles with a section devoted to the boy
wizard.
The Los Angeles attraction would be along the lines of
Universal's Wizarding World of Harry Potter which opened in
Orlando, Florida in 2010 with a Hogwarts Castle and rides based
on Harry's adventures with his friends.
NBCUniversal and Warner Bros -- the Hollywood studio behind
the eight blockbuster "Harry Potter" movies -- did not
immediately respond to requests for comment on the Wall Street
Journal report.
British author J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" book series
has sold about 450 million copies worldwide, and the eight
movies have made more than $7.7 billion at global box offices.
The report on theme park plans follow the anticipated early
2012 opening near London of a Harry Potter-themed studio tour
at Warner Bros' Leavesden Studios, where the movies were made.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; editing by Chris Michaud)