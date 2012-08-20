Aug 20 Harry Winston Diamond Corp said
the Diavik mine in Canada's Northwest Territories is expected to
remain in production until 2023 and estimated the net present
value of the mine at C$2.6 billion.
The luxury jeweler and watchmaker had been holding off on
releasing the full life-of-mine plan for Diavik following
partner Rio Tinto Plc's decision to review its
diamond business.
The mine, in production since 2003, is expected to have a
total capital cost of C$955 million ($966.4 million) until the
end of its life, Harry Winston said in a statement.
A mining company can be evaluated on basis of the net
present value of potential future cash flow, discounted at an
appropriate rate.
Rio Tinto is the operator and 60 percent owner of the mine
that produced 6.7 million carats of diamonds in 2011. Harry
Winston owns the rest.
Shares of Toronto-based Harry Winston, which has a market
value of C$1.14 billion, were up marginally at C$13.44 on Monday
on the Toronto Stock Exchange.