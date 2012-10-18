TORONTO Oct 18 Harry Winston Diamond Corp
said on Thursday it had received various indications of
interest regarding a potential purchase of its luxury brand
business, but the company said it is not in active negotiations
regarding any such transaction.
The diamond miner and jeweler said it issued the comment in
response to media reports. Harry Winston said it does not intend
to make any further public announcements regarding the matter
unless it concludes that they are warranted.
On Wednesday, Reuters and other media outlets reported that
the company had been approached by potential buyers interested
in its watch and jewelry business.