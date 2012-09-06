TORONTO, Sept 6 Harry Winston Diamond Corp
reported a 52 percent drop in its quarterly profit late
on Wednesday, largely due to declines in rough diamond prices
and a decrease in the volume of carats sold.
The diamond miner and luxury jeweler said profit in its
fiscal second quarter ended July 31 fell to $4.8 million or 6
cents a share, from $10 million or 12 cents a share a year
earlier.
Total sales in the quarter slid more than 20 percent to
$176.9 million, as diamond prices fell due to the current global
economic uncertainty and a buildup of inventory at cutting and
polishing centres.
Luxury consumers have also become increasingly cautious due
to the uncertainty in the global economy and volatility in
equity markets, and overall demand for luxury products has
slowed, said Harry Winston in a statement.