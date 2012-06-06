June 6 Luxury jeweler and watchmaker Harry
Winston Diamond Corp's quarterly profit more than
tripled as it sold more rough diamonds, and the company said it
expects global demand for luxury jewelry and watches to rise.
First-quarter net income rose to $11.6 million, or 14 cents
per share, from $3.6 million, or 4 cents per share, a year ago.
Sales rose 33.8 percent to $192.5 million. Sales from the
company's mining segment, which mines and sells rough diamonds,
jumped 43 percent to $89 million.
Harry Winston maintained its forecast for 2012 rough diamond
production of 8.3 million carats from its Diavik mine in Canada.
The company owns a 40 percent stake in the Diavik diamond
mine located in the country's North Slave region a few hundred
kilometres south of the Arctic Circle.
Shares of Toronto-based Harry Winston closed at C$12.84 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday.