* Company eyes eventual sale or spin out of retail arm
* Luxury brand still growing, needs investment
* Shares fall 2.9 percent
TORONTO, Dec 7 Harry Winston Diamond Corp
has no plans to sell or spin out its watch and jewelry
division in the next year, though the retail arm will eventually
stand on its own, the company's chief executive said on Friday.
"In the fullness of time, it will certainly either become
separated or be sold to someone that can do better with it than
we would be able to," Chief Executive Robert Gannicott said in a
conference call with investors.
"But clearly that time is not now," he added. "It still
requires further investment and it still needs to get through at
least another year."
Harry Winston's shares were down more than 2 percent on
Friday, the day after the diamond miner and retailer revised
down its full-year diamond production targets.
The company looked to sell its watch and jewelry business to
concentrate on mining, and approached potential buyers, a source
close to the matter said in October. The company
later said it was not in active negotiations regarding any such
transaction.
Harry Winston agreed in November to buy BHP Billiton's
Ekati diamond mine in northern Canada for $500 million.
It said it will fund the cash deal with existing
resources and debt, including a $400 million term loan and a
$100 million revolving credit facility.
"In order to purchase Ekati we have taken on a debt
facility," said Gannicott. "We don't have any great pressure to
dispose of the diamond luxury retail business."
Harry Winston owns retails salons around the world and also
holds a 40-percent stake in the Diavik diamond mine in Canada's
Northwest Territories. Rio Tinto Plc owns the remaining
60 percent stake in the remote mine.
The stock fell 2.9 percent to C$13.86 on Friday morning on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.