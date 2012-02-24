* CEO Salvatore Fazzolari resigns effective immediately
* Co names director Henry Knueppel interim CEO and chairman
Feb 24 Harsco Corp said its Chief
Executive Salvatore Fazzolari resigned after a 32-year career
with the company, and the provider of products and services to
metals producers named board member Henry Knueppel as interim
CEO.
Fazzolari, who became CEO in 2008, leaves at a time when
metals producers are struggling with weak demand.
"While we ended 2011 on an encouraging note, end-market
conditions continue to be challenging and we have work to do to
further strengthen our businesses," Knueppel said in a statement
on Friday.
Knueppel, who has been on Harsco's board since September
2008, would also become interim chairman.