(Corrects ticker symbol for second bullet point to from ) Jan 23 : * Harsco Corp : Raymond James raises target price to $29 from $25; rating strong buy * Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd : Raymond James raises target price to $24 from $22; rating outperform * Stericycle Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $103 from $99; rating outperform * TMS International Corp : Raymond James raises target price to $17 from $16; rating strong buy * Waste Connections Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $41 from $39; rating strong buy

