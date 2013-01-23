(Corrects ticker symbol for second bullet point to from
)
Jan 23 :
* Harsco Corp : Raymond James raises target price to $29
from $25; rating strong buy
* Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd : Raymond James raises
target price to $24 from $22; rating outperform
* Stericycle Inc : Raymond James raises target price to
$103 from $99; rating outperform
* TMS International Corp : Raymond James raises target
price to $17 from $16; rating strong buy
* Waste Connections Inc : Raymond James raises target
price to $41 from $39; rating strong buy
