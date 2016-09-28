Harshvardhan Kapoor is unwell. He is recovering from fever and is being tested for malaria. But the 25-year-old son of actor Anil Kapoor becomes animated when he starts talking about films – and not just his debut film, “Mirzya”, a modern re-telling of the Mirza Sahiban love story that releases on October 7.

Kapoor calls himself a world cinema buff and wants to straddle the distance between Indian and world cinema. He spoke to Reuters about his influences, his ambition in Bollywood and why the industry is struggling to make money.

Q: You are shooting for Vikramaditya Motwane’s “Bhavesh Joshi” these days. How’s that going?

A: “Bhavesh Joshi” is a vigilante film. Shooting in Mumbai is crazy – there is no place and it is crowded and tough. There is no calmness, no peace of mind. But it works for the script, so that is good.

Q: It must have been the exact opposite while shooting for “Mirzya”.

A: Yeah, it was. We shot in vast landscapes where there is peace and quiet and tranquility. I prefer the way we shot “Mirzya”. Some people work better under pressure. I work better without pressure. In “Bhavesh Joshi”, we are shooting 15, 16-hour days, commuting in Mumbai and back… We are a tightly-budgeted film, so we are trying to do a lot in a day. I believe we are shooting a 90-day film in 60 days.

Q: You seem to be someone who watches a lot of films and thinks about them. What kind of films do you watch?

A: All kinds. When I was a kid my dad had a VHS collection, which became a DVD collection and then a Blu-ray collection. I remember watching a lot of the 90s films on laser disk. A lot of Kevin Costner, Kurt Russell films because they were the big names. Then I watched (Alejandro González) Inarritu’s “Amores Perros”, and discovered “Babel”. From there I discovered (Alfonso) Cuaron and “Y Tu Mama Tambien” and through that, I found Gael Garcia Bernal and watched all his films. I watched “Science of Sleep” and discovered Michel Gondry and watched all his films, including “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”. I had all this time, and I had IMDB, so I just kept ticking the boxes. If I liked one film that a person did, I would watch all their films. It spiralled into this madness of watching world cinema. Simultaneously, I was watching “Dil Chahta Hai”, “Rang De Basanti” and “Gulaal”. So I had both these things happening.

Q: What do you gravitate towards?

A: A blend of both.

Q: Is there a blend of both?

A: “Mirzya”. Seriously. “Bhavesh Joshi.” We are premiering at the London Film Festival. We should entertain people in India also, with our music and visuals. There is no reason why Indian stories cannot be universal.

Q: Anurag Kashyap has said that Indian films don’t have a universal language.

A: “Raman Raghav” was not a film for Indian audiences. It was a film for Cannes. “Mirzya” is a film that can do numbers in India. (Rakeysh Omprakash) Mehra has the ability to do that. “Rang De Basanti” has been nominated for a BAFTA, was India’s official entry to the Oscars and still made 100 crore (rupees) in India. It takes a certain amount of genius to do that. You can marry both worlds, you just have to believe. Mirza Sahiban is a super Indian story, but it has themes of love and loss that everyone can relate to. “Bhavesh Joshi” for example, I am hoping we can show at Cannes….

Q: Is that important to you? Showing your films at international festivals…

A: Absolutely. The communication to a larger audience… I’ll be at Paris airport three years later and maybe see a Blu-ray of “Mirzya”. What a feeling that will be. Again, “Bhavesh Joshi” is a film about a Bombay boy, but I think it is a film that people in Venice or Toronto will also love. These are my two films and I think they both have artistic as well as commercial potential.

Q: That sounds great, but what you are looking for is almost elusive. You may not always find what you are looking for.

A: If I am an actor who does a good enough weekend number and still shows at Cannes or London, then I am more than happy. I am breaking boundaries there. It gets picked up by more independent producers and films have a life after that. “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag” is still playing in places. I think “Mirzya” has potential to do 50-60 crores (rupees) if people accept the film.

Q: Do you think about numbers a lot?

A: I do. I’ll tell you why. I am so artistically inclined that I will only indulge myself. And I want people to watch my films.

Q: You are talking about numbers and there is so much talk these days about what is ailing the industry…

A: Entertainment tax. That is what is ailing us.

Q: You seem to have thought about this in depth.

A: A lot. The experience of watching a movie is too much, even for someone who earns 20,000 rupees a month. It will cost you 2,000 rupees to watch a movie at a plex with your family. That is 10 percent of your family income. It is too much. If you pay 100 rupees for a ticket, 40 rupees goes to the government. Then the multiplex takes its share and then we get our share. Until you get the movie-watching experience more accessible, we are going to bear the brunt. We need someone to make theatre-going easy and accessible and cheaper. Every neighborhood doesn’t need a PVR.