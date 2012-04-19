* Will lower rates, offer premium credits
* Violated minimum loss ratios for policies
* Roughly 300,000 people to be credited
April 19 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc
will credit $24 million back to New York holders of
accidental death and dismemberment policies under a settlement
with state regulators, the New York Department of Financial
Services said on Thursday.
The department said Hartford violated rules about the
minimum loss ratio, which dictates the percentage of each dollar
in premiums that must be spent paying claims. The company did
not achieve the required 60 percent level because it
overestimated what it would pay out in claims on the policies it
sold, the department said in a statement.
"We worked closely with the New York Department of Financial
Services throughout the review to determine an appropriate
corrective action. We are pleased the matter is resolved," The
Hartford said in a statement.
The company will decrease rates by 45 percent for both
current and new customers; current customers will also get a 35
percent premium discount for three years, the state said.
The net effect, the department added, is that for the next
three years currently insured customers will end up paying only
$35 or so a year for their coverage.
So-called AD&D policies provide coverage when someone dies
or loses a limb or eyesight as the result of an accident. The
Hartford mass-marketed the policies in New York to members of
associations and bank customers, among others.
Around 300,000 people are eligible for the credits, the
state said.