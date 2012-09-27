BRIEF-Colony Starwood Homes acquires portfolio of 3,106 single-family rental homes for $815 million
Sept 27 Prudential Financial Inc is close to a deal to acquire the individual life insurance business of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, and a deal could be struck as soon as Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The paper, citing a source familiar with the talks, said it would be structured as a complicated reinsurance transaction.
The companies were not immediately available to comment.
BOSTON, June 5 Herbalife Ltd has named a new acting general counsel in a wave of management changes as the nutrition and supplements company works to comply with a legal settlement with U.S. regulators last year over deceiving customers, according to a person familiar with the hiring decision.