Feb 4 Insurer Hartford Financial Services Group reported a fourth-quarter loss on higher catastrophe losses from superstorm Sandy, which ravaged New York and New Jersey in October.

The company posted a net loss of $46 million, or 13 cents per share, compared with a net income of $118 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an operating basis, earnings fell 12 percent to 54 cents per share.

The company said in December it expected pretax losses of $370 million in the fourth quarter from the storm.