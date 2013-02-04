BNP Paribas buys consumer credit business in Sweden
PARIS, June 1 BNP Paribas Personal Finance has bought SevenDay Finans AB, a Swedish consumer credit business, part of plans to expand in the region in personal finance.
Feb 4 Insurer Hartford Financial Services Group reported a fourth-quarter loss on higher catastrophe losses from superstorm Sandy, which ravaged New York and New Jersey in October.
The company posted a net loss of $46 million, or 13 cents per share, compared with a net income of $118 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an operating basis, earnings fell 12 percent to 54 cents per share.
The company said in December it expected pretax losses of $370 million in the fourth quarter from the storm.
BRUSSELS, June 1 French central bank governor François Villeroy de Galhau backed on Thursday a European Commission proposal to create a euro zone stabilisation fund and later a proper budget, financed through borrowing and managed by a finance minister for the euro zone.