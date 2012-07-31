BRIEF-XL Catlin says extended its global property insurance capacity by 25 pct
* XL Catlin - has extended its global property insurance capacity by 25 percent to USD 500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 31 Bailed-out insurer American International Group Inc said it will buy independent brokerage unit Woodbury Financial Services from Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.
AIG's life and retirement business SunAmerica Financial Group will buy the unit, which will become part of its advisor group.
Hartford said the deal will generate a "modest gain" for the company.
* Says unit IVL Finance Limited would be undertaking consumer finance business