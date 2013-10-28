Oct 28 Insurer Hartford Financial Services Group's third-quarter profit rose as margins improved in its core property and casualty commercial business.

Hartford's shares were up 2.5 percent in extended trading.

Net income rose to $293 million, or 60 cents per share, from $13 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Third quarter 2012 net income was impacted by a net loss of $388 million, after-tax, related to the company's sale of its Individual Life business, the company said.

Earned premium from its property and casualty business fell less than 1 percent to $2.49 billion.