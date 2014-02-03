Feb 3 Insurer Hartford Financial Services Group posted a profit in the fourth quarter, compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by lower disaster losses.

The company's net income was $314 million, or 65 cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $46 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

The year-earlier quarter was impacted by losses from superstorm Sandy, which hit New York and New Jersey in October 2012.

Hartford Financial earned 94 cents per share on an operating basis.