BOSTON, Feb 22 Insurer Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, under pressure from its largest shareholder to split into two companies, on Wednesday named a number of new managers for its commercial insurance business.

Among them is former American International Group Inc executive Tom Tucker, who will become chief underwriting officer for the commercial markets unit. He joins The Hartford on Feb. 27.

The company said Tucker's appointment and other personnel moves were designed to help with margin growth and a focus on profitable operations.

Shares in The Hartford fell 1.7 percent to $20.60 in morning trading. Since Feb. 8, when hedge fund heavyweight John Paulson started publicly pushing for the split, the stock is up 7.5 percent, against gains of 0.6 percent for the sector.

Paulson's chief compliant is that The Hartford is severely undervalued compared with peers. Analysts see a number of problems with splitting the company's life and property businesses, though, among them the ability of the life business to service its debt.