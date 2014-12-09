Dec 9 Broedrene Hartmann A/S :

* Meets criteria for admission to Nasdaq Copenhagen's Liquidity Provider concept

* Maximum allowed spread between bid and ask prices is 2 pct with a volume of a minimum of 350 shares of 20 Danish crowns ($3) nominal value