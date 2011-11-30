JAKARTA Nov 30 Indonesian miner Harum
Energy has declared force majeure on prompt coal
deliveries to some clients, after a bridge collapsed on a river
in Borneo that it uses to transport shipments, the company told
Reuters on Wednesday.
Spokeswoman Alexandra Mira did not give volumes or the names
of buyers affected.
Analysts have said Harum was among the companies most likely
to be affected by the bridge's collapse on Saturday, which
blocked barges from travelling down the Mahakam river in
Indonesia's Kalimantan.
Brokerage CLSA said the river carried all of Harum's weekly
volumes of 200,000 tonnes, and that the waterway accounted for
15 percent of output from Indonesia, the world's largest
exporter of thermal coal.
Harum and Bayan Resources said on Tuesday they
expected delays to coal shipments. Other companies contacted by
Reuters said they were not affected.
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Fathiya Dahrul;
Editing by Neil Chatterjee)