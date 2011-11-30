JAKARTA Nov 30 Indonesian miner Harum Energy has declared force majeure on prompt coal deliveries to some clients, after a bridge collapsed on a river in Borneo that it uses to transport shipments, the company told Reuters on Wednesday.

Spokeswoman Alexandra Mira did not give volumes or the names of buyers affected.

Analysts have said Harum was among the companies most likely to be affected by the bridge's collapse on Saturday, which blocked barges from travelling down the Mahakam river in Indonesia's Kalimantan.

Brokerage CLSA said the river carried all of Harum's weekly volumes of 200,000 tonnes, and that the waterway accounted for 15 percent of output from Indonesia, the world's largest exporter of thermal coal.

Harum and Bayan Resources said on Tuesday they expected delays to coal shipments. Other companies contacted by Reuters said they were not affected. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)